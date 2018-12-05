Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Wednesday warned NYSC members to be wary of desperate politicians who may want to induce them while serving as ad-hoc electoral officers during the 2019 general elections.

Oyetola gave the warning during the passing out ceremony for the 2018 Batch C Stream II corps members deployed to Osun at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Ede.

The governor said desperate politicians would be putting pressure on electoral officers to subvert the will of the electorate during the general elections.

“The 2019 general election is around the corner and you (corps members) will be called upon to offer helping hands.

“Do whatever assignment given to you with integrity, promptness and the fear of God.

“There will be pressure from desperate politicians to corruptly influence you and make you compromise the integrity of the election, do not yield to this pressure.

“Be conscious of the grave consequences subverting the electoral will of the people would bring.

“As you begin your service year, give a good account of yourselves, be good representatives of your families, institutions, your various states and the NYSC,” he said

He also urged the corps members to imbibe the ideals behind the creation of the NYSC during the service year by embracing their postings, making friends and getting to know the people and culture of the communities they were being posted to.

Mr Emmanuel Attah, the Osun NYSC State Coordinator, said the NYSC would continue to play its neutral role during elections.

He said necessary and regular sensitisation was being given to corps members on roles expected of them during elections.

Attah warned political thugs and desperate politicians to steer clear of corps members, insisting they would not compromise their integrity.

He also admonished the corps members to shun all forms of indiscipline and corrupt practices during their primary assignment.

Attah further urged them to use the service year to discover their purpose in life.

