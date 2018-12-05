Jethro Ibileke/Benin

As the 2019 general elections approaches, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged corps members to be patriotic and committed during the conduct of the elections.

He gave the charge on Wednesday, at the official closing ceremony of the 2018 batch “C” Stream II Orientation Course, in Okada.

Obaseki assured them of adequate support and protection as they discharged their duty to their fatherland.

The governor was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Youth and Special Duty, Mr. Mika Amanokha.

“Dear compatriots, you are the batch that may be charged with the enormous duty of facilitating the conduct of 2019 general elections.

“I therefore challenge you to prepare your minds to perform the exercise with diligence and high sense of patriotic commitment to the country.

“As umpires, avoid the temptation of doing those things that might threaten the smooth conduct of the elections and worst still, the unity and progress of our country.

“I assure you that government on its side, will do everything possible to guarantee your safety in the course of discharging your duties as youths on national service in your state of deployment,” he said.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Clement Ojo, commended the Corps members for their cooperation and high level discipline.

