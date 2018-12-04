Adekunle Dada

Peter Okoye aka Mr P of Psquare joined football legends during the weekend to celebrate the Beninese champions.

Mr P took to Instagram to share the video of him playing football and hanging out with Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha, manager of the Cameroon national team, Clarence Seedorf, Khalilou Fadiga etc.

The 37 years old said he was honoured to have gathered with football legends and missed when he used to play football.

His Instagram post reads: Earlier today in Benin Republic🇧🇯…. Legends gathered to celebrate the Beninese Champions! So honored to be part of this🤗 Really missed my days of football.😊☺️

Check out the video below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

