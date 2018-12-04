Adekunle Dada

A Nigerian couple lost their child in a government-owned hospital because they had no money to pay the hospital to commence treatment.

A Facebook user, Mike Obioma shared the video and the story of how the sad event happened to Mr Christopher.

“Mr Christopher had rushed his baby boy to the hospital that day. He was showing signs of severe illness. One doctor attended to him and told him to go buy card the baby needs to be placed on oxygen. Mr Christopher after buying the card pleaded that he didn’t have enough money but he will call his relatives in a bit that treatment should commence immediately to save his boy’s life. All those fell on deaf ears he was abandoned there like an animal until his son passed away right inside the hospital”.

Mike Obioma said he has gone to some government hospitals as an undercover and planted camera on himself to show the level of corruption and ineptitude in Nigerian hospitals.

“This shocking Live Video is one of the numerous babies I watched die right there in a government funded hospital. Infact this particular hospital this was the 3rd baby that died within 8 hours of my stay there”.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

