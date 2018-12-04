Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, in Oświęcim, Poland, where he paid tribute to Holocaust victims.

Below is the video:

President @MBuhari visits the Auschwitz-Birkenau, a memorial and museum in Oświęcim, Poland, which includes the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz I & Auschwitz II-Birkenau. The place is devoted to the memory of the victims who died at both camps during World War II. #PMBinPoland pic.twitter.com/dWJJ9hXxqV — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 4, 2018

