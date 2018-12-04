President Hassan Rouhani of Iran on Tuesday said the United States will not be able to stop Iran exporting its oil.

Rouhani added that any move to prevent Iranian crude shipments, passing through the Gulf, would lead to all oil exports through the waterway being blocked.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Iran and U.S. officials say they aim to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero in a bid to curb the Islamic Republic’s missile programme and regional influence.

According to Rouhani, America should know that we are selling our oil and will continue to sell our oil and they are not able to stop our oil exports.

“If one day they want to prevent the export of Iran’s oil, then no oil will be exported from the Persian Gulf,” Rouhani said.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the U.S. after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal in May and re-imposed sanctions on the country.

Rouhani said the U.S. would not succeed in cutting Iran’s economic ties with the region and the world.

Iranian Vice President, Eshaq Jahangiri, also said U.S. sanctions were hitting vulnerable people in Iran.

“When Americans say their target is the Iranian government and there won’t be pressure on the sick, the elderly and the weak in society, it’s a lie,’’ Jahangiri emphasised.

