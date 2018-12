Adekunle Dada

Nigerian singer, Tekno has taken to social media to reveal who his first love is and to the surprise of many it wasn’t music.

The 25-years old who is suffering from a damaged vocal cord disclosed that Skye his daughter from Lola Rae is the special one he calls his first love.

In the video he uploaded on Instagram, Tekno is seen playing with Skye as he gave her some pecks.

He wrote: First love ❤️

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram First love ❤️ A post shared by C A R T E L (@teknoofficial) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:15am PST

