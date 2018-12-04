Ms Debite Victoria-Olu, the Head, Risk Assessment and Regulatory in Lagos State Safety Commission, says adherence to tanker drivers checklist will save the nation incessant tanker accidents.

The risk regulation expert in Lagos on Tuesday spoke against the backdrop of the Harmattan period, its attendant hazy atmosphere and transportation of petroleum products.

Victoria-Olu said that the agency was working in partnership with other security organisations concerned with accident-free road management and the depot owners to check these incidents.

“The driver’s checklist is a comprehensive preventive measure which will not only save the driver but also save properties and lives of the people if adhered to.

“There, you find out that the list stated the worthiness of the tankers allowed to load gasoline at the depot with Health Safety Environment Officers to administer it at depots.

“There are also provisions on safety measures on transit which wholly is at the discretion of the driver, although checked by operatives on the road.

“With the hazy period around, the concern it required is that both regulators and the drivers should be more careful, heed the regulations and check such incidents that can lead to losses,” she said.

The nation has in recent time witnessed tanker fire outbreaks on roads that claimed lives and properties worth millions of naira.

These have also led the Federal Road Safety Corp to carry out a series of campaigns to check the incidents.

