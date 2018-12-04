Paul Iyoghojie

The police at the Ilasan Division, Lekki, Lagos have arrested eight suspected hoodlums for allegedly attacking two police officers with planks and stones and in the process forcefully removed three teeth from the mouth of one and injured the other on his right eyes.

The victims are Sgt Bello Oluwadare, whose three teeth were removed and Inspector Leonard Abe, who was injured on his right eye.

The victims, according to a police source were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lagos.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Adeniyi Adeniro 36; Godwin Ajako, 26; Olarenwaju Okedeji, 24; Baba Oba Folumo, 43 and Reuben Samuel.

Others included Rafiu Tajudeen, 33; Innocent Akawu, 28 and Ikechukwu James Agba, 33.

Police alleged that trouble started for the suspects on 27 November, 2018 on Alpha Beach Road, Lekki, Lagos when the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in-charge of Ilasan Division, CSP Onyinye Onwuamegbu received a distress call from concerned residents of Alpha beach Road that a male corpse was lying on the road in the area.

Following the report, the DPO dispatched the injured Police Officers to the scene to investigate how the corpse was dump along the road.

It was gathered that on reaching the place, the suspects trooped out from their hideout and descended on the police officers with planks and stones for daring to come to the place to investigate the source of the corpse and in the process removed three the teets of Oluwadare and injured Abe on his right eyes.

Police further alleged that the suspects also dispossessed Oluwadere of his Techno spark 2 Phone valued N37,000.00, Techno Phantom 6 Phone valued N52,000 while Abe lost one Camon Techno Phone valued N70,000 and cash sum of N14,000 to the suspects.

After investigation by Sgt Samuel Okereke and his team, all the suspects were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a six-count charge of assault, occasioning bodily harm.

Police counsel, Samuel Mishozunnu told the court that the accused attacked the two police officers on lawful duty with weapons and forcefully removed the three teeth of one of them and injured the other on his right eye for unjustifiable reasons.

Mishozunnu said the offences committed were punishable under sections 411, 245, 173, 174 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate Y. O. Aro Lambo granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Lambo adjourned the case till 11 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that all the defendants be remanded at Ikoyi prisons, Lagos till they perfected the bail conditions.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

