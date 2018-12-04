Adekunle Dada

Nigerian hip hop artist, MI Abaga has warned Nigerians about the gradual encroachment of freedom of speech by some persons in government.

The 37-years old described encroachment of freedom of speech as dangerous and a great evil that must not stand.

MI Abaga made this call on twitter asking Nigerians to prepare to stand against gradual encroachment of freedom of speech in the country.

He tweeted: Something dangerous is happening in our country!! The gradual encroachment of the freedom of speech by some in government… This CAN NOT stand.. we must be prepared to stand against this great evil

