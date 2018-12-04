Adekunle Dada

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the Psquare is building a new mansion at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi in Lagos.

The 37-years old took to Instagram to upload photo and video of the on-going project.

In the video, the excited Rudeboy said he would be celebrating the new mansion next year.

His Instagram posts read: By the special grace of God 😎 next year!! 🏠🏡 this is my wish for everybody… #doubledouble blessings #mansion #ikoyi #parkview 🔥🚒 another one ….. 🙏 .

When the blessings are coming in #doubledouble 🙏…. Man @ work 🏠👷🏾‍♂️ #new #site #Ikoyi 😁 …. meanwhile brand new song featuring @phynofino and @baddosneh #doubledouble 🔥link on my bio ❤️🔥🚒

Check out the video:

