Clearance of a black spot at Oyingbo
Following concerns raised by PMNEWS on the growing dumps of refuse in the nooks and crannies of Lagos, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has been working day and night to rid the state of refuse.
See photographs of the locations cleared by LAWMA as provided by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Obinna Onyenali.
Obalende underbridge – after refuse has been cleared
Opebi Roundabout cleanup – after clean up
LAWMA sweepers on Kingsway Road, Ikoyi
LAWMA sweepers cleaning Mushin Road
LAWMA night operation
