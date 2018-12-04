Brighton produced one of the best Premier League performances of the season to sweep aside Crystal Palace despite playing for 62 minutes with only 10 men.

Moments after the Seagulls went 1-0 up through Glenn Murray’s spot-kick, defender Shane Duffy was sent off for thrusting his head at Patrick van Aanholt after referee Kevin Friend had turned down a second penalty appeal.

Playmaker Pascal Gross was immediately replaced by the more defensive-minded Leon Balogun, and the substitute’s first touch was a stunning strike to double the home side’s lead.

The best was yet to come for the hosts, as Florin Andone ran 40 yards down the left to fire in the third goal in first-half stoppage time. The Romanian forward had only been on the pitch for 14 minutes, having replaced the injured Murray.

BBC reports that home goalkeeper Mat Ryan had little to do until the 81st minute, when he was beaten by Luka Milivojevic’s penalty.

Chris Hughton’s side managed to subdue Palace’s attack in the remaining minutes to record a memorable win.

