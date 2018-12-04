Small Doctor with three others paraded for possession of illegal firearm

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Yesterday, the internet broke with the news of the arrest of Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, by men of the Lagos State Police Command for an offence bothering on the unlawful possession of firearms and allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday, while parading the singer with three other persons, said he was arrested on allegations that he threatened a police officer who was on traffic duty along Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

The singer’s arrest has since stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians and his fans alike, especially on social media.

It has brought about mixed feelings; call for justice to be served on the singer, call for his release, shaming the Nigeria Police Force for having someone like ‘Small Doctor’ as its Brand Influencer, and of course, tweets with serious sarcasms.

If found guilty, Small Doctor might be faced with a 15-year jail term.

See some reactions making waves on Twitter collated by PM News below.