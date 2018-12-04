By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Yesterday, the internet broke with the news of the arrest of Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, by men of the Lagos State Police Command for an offence bothering on the unlawful possession of firearms and allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday, while parading the singer with three other persons, said he was arrested on allegations that he threatened a police officer who was on traffic duty along Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

The singer’s arrest has since stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians and his fans alike, especially on social media.

It has brought about mixed feelings; call for justice to be served on the singer, call for his release, shaming the Nigeria Police Force for having someone like ‘Small Doctor’ as its Brand Influencer, and of course, tweets with serious sarcasms.

If found guilty, Small Doctor might be faced with a 15-year jail term.

See some reactions making waves on Twitter collated by PM News below.

Whoever brought the idea of Small Doctor being a Police Ambassador deserves to be sacked from the Police — Deji Adeyanju (LadiSpeaks) (@LadiSpeaks) December 3, 2018

Small Doctor said ” Buhari Ye Ma Sun ” in a show Months before his Agege Concert Small Doctor a Police Brand Ambassador got arrested by the brand for carrying the most important weapon that is used by the brand dis nuh make sense but… pic.twitter.com/BveBDYSzWl — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) December 3, 2018

Una no want make e carry gun and una give am uniform #SmallDoctor pic.twitter.com/apNmJe8qzf — temmey adeyanju slim (@temmeyslim) December 4, 2018

Carry ambassador dash small doctor and u expect him not to shoot anybody anyhow? God save dt cops,small doctor supposed to comot his/her leg Soo dt next time dey will check their next ambassador well At last we wilnt hear abt the case again,no be dis country — MikePeter🏰✈🇬🇭🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Mikepeter2657) December 4, 2018

Small Doctor, Abeg who send you to follow pipo wey carry gun? I don’t want to believe you were that dumb/high/wasted to do that, Knowing you already had a name! shame this one, The next generation already showing signs of what to expect — Bayo (@bayodaish) December 4, 2018

This is really terrible – small doctor should be ashamed of himself. Having said that, it is imperative that I reiterate that this archaic and stone age method of arraigning suspected… https://t.co/H7actCViie — Joachim Okhai (@joachim_Okhai) December 4, 2018

@PoliceNG so you arrested @iam_smalldoctor for illegal possession of hunters gun while herdsmen moves around with AK47 , we all know why you arrested him Sha. He told Buhari to stop sleeping in one of his concert lol. Anyway please release Him. #FreeSmallDoctor — Ayewa Bright (@Brightstar1st) December 4, 2018

.@iam_smalldoctor and 2 others were alleged to have pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot a @PoliceNG team. Police paraded the trio before the Press but something was missing, the alleged gun and who amongst the 3 was holding the gun during the said incident. Just curious pic.twitter.com/dgZpVFERkb — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 4, 2018

My problem is not that Small Doctor was arrested with a gun. My problem is where was this gun when he was so close to “Zis” man. He could have been a National Hero 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NavTR1Pd0J — Daily Prophetess 🇳🇬 (@Biimpeh) December 4, 2018

This Small Doctor issue is a typical illustration of Trust nobody. Brand dey arrest Brand influencer onto say he carry Brand product. — TheRawDeeya TRD (@rawdeeya_xo) December 3, 2018

But those police officers should have known better. Why arrest small doctor for illegal possession of firearms?

He has every right to carry those weapons because apart from saving us from Malaria, him dey use am kill Mosquito well well. — The Mac Nels™ (@Macnels) December 3, 2018

Small Doctor has been arrested and paraded for Unlawful Possession of Firearms charges and has been accused of threatening to shoot a Police officer. Small Doctor is a Nigerian Police Ambassador by the way. He done enter big trouble sha. — Deji Adeyanju | World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) December 3, 2018

Could this Small Doctor’s arrest be a publicity stunt for his show this December? 🤔 — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) December 4, 2018

A friend in need is a friend indeed. This is the perfect definition of Shenking #SmallDoctor pic.twitter.com/GyqmzGSfaR — Jahsminemakanaki (@ErinoluwaOlawa1) December 4, 2018

Our country is so fucked up that even a brand don’t know who their ambassador is#smalldoctor pic.twitter.com/ue6Js05jOA — Lyrical Marshall 🇳🇬 (TURN ON POST NOTIFICATIONS) (@Kfasofficial) December 4, 2018

Becos small doctor is ambassador of d Nigerian Police he thinks he can go freely with arms abi😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fb4pzQMObR — Osirmah (@osirmah) December 4, 2018

Art they out of their mind? Small doctor is a fellow officer now. Ahan! pic.twitter.com/1Qw01cL3n7 — Emem E. Etuk (@jobseekerscreed) December 3, 2018

Apparently, #SmallDoctor is a promoter of this force. They dealt with their ambassador. Imagine it was @iam_Davido 😕😲 pic.twitter.com/ckgF7ODwSE — Cheapbuy Naija (@CheapbuyNaija) December 3, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

