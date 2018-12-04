Adekunle Dada

A Nigerian lady has revealed the reasons why she’s still dating her boyfriend of 4 years.

The lady took to twitter to share the qualities her boyfriend possesses and why she won’t leave for old men. She added that jumping from one old men to another doesn’t pay and kills the stars of ladies who are into runs.

Known as Patra Patience on twitter, she disclosed that she knows her boyfriend has a future and some day he will become a man with full of wealth.

Patra Patience really believe in the future of her boyfriend and she went as far as mentioning his name “Mr Ezekiel Umaru”

Her tweet reads: Why I stick to my boyfriend for the past 4yrs…

I no he has a feature, some day he will become a man with full of wealth. I don’t believe in doing runs,, jumping from one old men to another.

It doesn’t pay, rather you are killing ur stars as a lady.

I love u Mr Ezekiel Umaru.

Why I stick to my boyfriend for the past 4yrs… I no he has a feature, some day he will become a man with full of wealth. I don't believe in doing runs,, jumping from one old men to another.

It doesn't pay, rather you are killing ur stars as a lady.

I love u Mr Ezekiel Umaru. pic.twitter.com/K0YOGoHvrx — PatraPatience (@PatraPatience) December 3, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

