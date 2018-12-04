A 23-year old man has been arrested in Willowvale near King William’s Town, Zimbabwe, accused of murdering his 48-year old father in cold blood.

Willowvale police arrested the man on Monday at around 20:00pm at Mandluntsha locality, Mboya Village, Willowvale.

According to iharare.com, details to the motive of the murder were still murky but according to a report by News24, the two were said to have been locked in an argument before the incident.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a quarrel with his father on Sunday at about 17:30. The father was allegedly stabbed on his upper body. He ran to the nearby bushes,” police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.

The alarmed members of the community found the missing father having passed on in the bushes where he’d taken shelter to flee from his assailant.

The case was then reported to the Willowvale police on Monday. Willowvale police acted swiftly as they traced and arrested the suspect.”

“The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a murder charge.”

The deceased has been identified as Loyiso Makhuleni.

