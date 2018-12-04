Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Isin/Ekiti/Irepodun and Oke-Ero federal constituency in House of Representatives, has pledged support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Olawuyi made the pledge on Tuesday when he visited the NYSC camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said that his visit to the camp was to commend the corps members for their role in the by-election which brought him into power on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“You have demonstrated that things will get better in this country; because you have shown that you cannot be manipulated.

“You discharged your duties diligently and with all honesty. That is the reason why the election was free and fair.

“I want to thank you and urge you all to continue to live in this spirit; this is because our nation needs people like you to uplift it,’’ he said.

Olawuyi promised to look into some of the challenges facing the NYSC camp, saying that he would present them on the floor of the House as a matter of urgency.

“We will strive to upgrade the living standards of corps members at the camp,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mrs Esther Ikupolati, the NYSC Coordinator in Kwara, listed some of the challenges facing the camp and the scheme in the state.

She urged Olawuyi to contribute his quota to efforts to develop the camp while providing the necessary support for the scheme.

Olawuyi donated a cow, rice and some cooking ingredients to the corps members for their get-together.

