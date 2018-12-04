Adekunle Dada

A twitter user, Atat Charles IFB has warned Korede Bello to be careful so he won’t be the next police ambassador to be arrested after Small Doctor was arrested yesterday for unlawful possession of firearms.

The Godwin crooner went after Atat Charles IFB and gave him a piece of his mind.

Atat Charles IFB tweet reads:

Ahh @koredebello 🙏🙏 dey careful ohh cuz u fit be the next ? U too na police ambassador . #Smalldoctor has thrown penalty

Korede Bello’s reply: Dey careful unto say wetin ?

Una go just dey tweet nonsense sometimes. #StayonTheRightSideOfTheLaw

