The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)’s Annual Holy Ghost Congress, 2018, kicked off on Monday night, at the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun.

The congress started with a song titled: “My Glory Has Come,’’ and the intercessory prayer to open the programme was taken by Pastor Johnson Odesola.

This year’s programme is themed: ‘Glory Ahead’.

In a brief address, the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, welcomed everyone to the programme and assured them to prepare for “Glory Ahead’’.

In a sermon, titled: “A new name, with the passage taken from Rev. 2 Vs 17, Adeboye said that a good name was better than Gold and Diamond, adding that “God knows a name that affects one’s destiny.

“When God gives someone a new name, then he becomes the light of the world and the salt of the nation.

“When God gives a new name, when the person opens any door, no man can shut it and any door he shuts, no man can open.

“Everywhere you go, the door will be opened for you all in Jesus name.

“Let somebody shout Halleluyah,’’ he said.

This year’s Holy Ghost Congress is the 21st of its kind by the church, which was established in 1952.

The church had parishes in over 178 countries across the globe.

