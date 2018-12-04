Adekunle Dada

Diddy has turned “daddy/mommy” following the death of his former lover, Kim Porter who he had three kids with.

The Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down rapper took to social media to share his first day experience of taking his kids to school early in the morning.

In the video, the 49 years old was seen driving with his twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 11, sitting at the back seat.

Sean Combs real name took out time to thank his fans for their prayers and support. He also added that he’s now a daddy/mommy and a part of the 6 a.m. crew.

Diddy gave out a special shout out to single mothers and fathers who have been doing this for years.

‘Thank y’all for all your prayers and support. I’m now part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy/daddy, daddy/mommy checking in.

‘So this daddy/mommy thing, it’s beautiful… I love it,’

‘You just have to get up early in the morning, like real early, like early.’

Across the video he wrote, ‘New day. New life new RESPONSIBILITIES. KIM I GOT THIS. Just like you taught me!

‘When y’ll hear me say, “Daddy/Mommy,” all my single mothers, they know that is, even those single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles,’

‘The mothers do it all the time, shout out.’

‘I was trained by the best! #kimporter’.

Check out the video:

