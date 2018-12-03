Lanre Babalola
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has asked the Muhammadu Buhari administration to explain what it did with the $1 billion withdrawn from the country’s excess crude account to fight Boko Haram since the military has denied receiving the money.
In a tweet on Monday Fayose said 12 months ago, he kicked against the decision by the Nigerian government to withdraw the money from the excess crude account to fund the fight against Boko Haram but all to no avail.
He asked that now that the military has denied receiving the money, the government should explain its whereabouts.
Read Fayose’s tweet below:
”12 months ago, I kicked against the FG decision to withdraw $1bn from the Excess Crude Account to fund the fight against Boko Haram. Three days ago, the military said it was yet to receive the $1bn. So I ask, where is the money?
May God save our country.”
Hypocrisy is when you keep talking about WAR on CORRUPTION YET corrupt practices are the norms under your government.
It’s hard to imagine that the supposeddly saints in power actually withdrew $1 billion from the exvess crude oil account, yet one year after nothing was given to the army, neither were weapons bought.
This is the same person, the ADC to his wife is still under arrest for failure to hand over the N2.5 billion he collected on behalf of his wife.
I have asked questions without response, could anyone have known about the money if the ADC had delivered, and how much of such monies did he hand over in the past.
Sadly, this is the government that keeps branding the opposition as corrupt. GOD HAVE MERCY.
What a hypocritical regime. What a situation. What a needless Change. What a HUGE Mistake. Nonsense.