‘Chief Daddy’, the hottest movie in town by EbonyLife TV premiered on Sunday night, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Nollywood and music stars who attended the event include: Kunle Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Bisola Aiyeola, Juliet Ibrahim, Chioma Akpotha, Michelle Dede, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Yeni Kuti, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, Mo Abudu, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Richard Mofe Damijo, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduwa, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu, Toke Makinwa, Lolo 1, DJ Cuppy, Denrele, Niyi Akinmolayan, Beverly Naya, Rachel Oniga, Patience Ozokwor, Chi girl, Eku Edewor, Susan Peters, Funke Kuti and Owen Gee.

Lagos state governorship aspirants, Jimi Agbaje and Babajide Sawno-Olu were in attendance as well as Other dignitaries like Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria and President of African Public Relations Association, Yomi Badejo Okusanya.

Watch the trailer here and see pictures below…

