Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, has declared that forthcoming World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title fight on Nigerian soil is proof of progress the event has made.

The bout, which will headline GOtv Boxing Night 17, holding on 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, will see Nigeria’s Seun Wahab taking on Tanzania’s Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Alumona explained that the WBF International title is one tier below the world title and entitles its winner to take a shot at the latter.

“The WBF Intercontinental title is just a street, away from the world title, so to speak. It puts the winner in the frame for a shot at the world title. From the start, our aim with GOtv Boxing Night has been to stage a world boxing title fight on Nigerian soil. We are happy that we are inching closer to that goal, which we hope will be realized within a very short time,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 17, an eight-fight show across weight divisions, will also feature an international middleweight challenge contest between US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye and Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa of Tanzania.

The event will similarly feature big hitters on the domestic scene. They include Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who will take on Yusuf Mufutau in a national light welterweight challenge; reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, who takes on Hammed “Ese” Hammed Ganiyu in a challenge duel; the flamboyant national lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu who goes against Mubarak Hamzat; and the fast-rising Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola who takes on former national lightweight king, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

The middleweight division will see a return to action of Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Eze, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 1, who takes on Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo; while the bantamweight class delivers the pairing of Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 4, and Jamiu Dada.

GOtv Boxing Night is supported by MultiChoice, BetKing, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Complete Sports, Bond FM, Newsbreak.ng, and Brila FM.

The best boxer at the event, which will be aired live on SuperSport to viewers in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

