All over the world, university students are considered to be mature individuals, hence, they are treated and accorded respect. But it appears a UNILORIN lecturer does not see undergraduate as mature students that deserve some respect.

According to a video which has now gone viral, a UNILORIN lecturer asked his students to lie on the floor for clapping for him to leave the class because his class was boring.

Fellow course mates who were seated were shocked at the treatment melted to their colleagues. They considered it too deep a punishment for university students.

From the code of the course Phy 115, the students are believe to be 100 level students.

A voice from the video said “Omo this one deep o. Hahaha…Say wetin happen”? he asked

Check out the video:

