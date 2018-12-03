Adekunle Dada

Nigerian singer, Davido has showcased his father’s university, Adeleke University on social media.

The Omo Babalowo crooner took to Instagram to upload a video of Adeleke University, located in his hometown, Ede in Osun state.

In the video, the beauty and serene environment of the school, facilities, faculties and lovely map were carefully displayed.

To accompany the video, he wrote:Visit @adelekeuniversity now !! Education.Culture.Future Advancement and Transmission of Knowledge !!! Leading University in Africa ! We do it all !!

Adeleke University, Ede was established in 2011 by Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

