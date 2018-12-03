Adekunle Dada
Founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has addressed the issue of “Jubril” from Sudan parading himself as President Muhammadu Buhari during a church service at the Faith tabernacle.
In the video, Bishop Oyedepo read an article from the Nation Newspaper where the author said the person parading himself as President Muhammadu Buhari is “Jubril” from Sudan.
Check out the video for complete report:
Pastors should keep away from politics. If you fail the second time your members won’t take you seriously. I saw pains on all your faces in 2015 elections results. When a man of God preached on hearsay I wonder the sources of his previous sermons on pulpit. Nigerians are watching.