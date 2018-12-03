Popular Nigerian musician, Small Doctor has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police command for being in possession of illegal arms.
The musician was arrested alongside 3 others after they threatened to shoot a police officer with a gun allegedly found in his possession.
He and the others have since been taken to the CID for interrogation.
Watch the video of his arrest here:
