Popular Nigerian musician, Small Doctor has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police command for being in possession of illegal arms.

The musician was arrested alongside 3 others after they threatened to shoot a police officer with a gun allegedly found in his possession.

He and the others have since been taken to the CID for interrogation.

Watch the video of his arrest here:

