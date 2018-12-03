A 27 year old student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) simply identified as Adigun Olawale Emmanuel has reportedly committed suicide.

The late Olawale was said to have failed in his final year project last session and was made to repeat the current one before his death.

The deceased, from the Faculty of Agriculture, was believed to have died after he drank a pesticide, Sniper, The Nation reports.

It was gathered that he had a grade of Second Class Upper Division but that with the failed project he would necessarily have to drop to Second Class Lower Division.

In a social media note left behind, the deceased indicated that he had been accused of ‘copy and paste’, in research his works.

Some neighbours claimed the deceased had been subject to depression since he failed to make the last graduation list of the institution.

The incident happened on Thursday night at Oke-Odo, a student-populated area in Ilorin, Kwara state, but the corpse was only discovered on Saturday after neighbours noticed a foul smell oozing out of his room. When the door was broken, his bloated body was found on the floor.

Checks indicated that the deceased had communicated his intention to end his life to a female friend who however pleaded with him to have a rethink and face the challenge like most other men in life.

Records from his social media interactions, the deceased had uploaded a picture of the Sniper on his WhatsApp page at about 5.14 pm, some two hours after he had lamented online about his situation to his friend.

He had opened the conversation at about 3.39 pm when he said in short statements: ‘same research work. He said I did copy and paste. Ever since then, things changed from bad to worst. Am in a deep mess @the moment. My life don tire me. I feel like dying. I wish I can sleep and not wake up again”.

His friend however responded with words of encouragement, “Don’t give up bros, it gets better”. And as if he had accepted the admonition, the deceased had then responded, “I pray so, Thanks a lot for your concern. I appreciate a lot. May God continue to bless you. Amen.”

Having uploaded the Sniper picture, his friend apparently became frantic and pleaded with him not to take any wrong step. The friend said: “Wale abeg, calm down. Abeg You In the Name of God. Nothing Happen wey God no know about ooo please don’t do anything stupid ooooo”.

When contacted, spokespersons of both the university and the Kwara state police command, Kunle Akogun and Ajayi Okasanmi said they were yet to be briefed about the incident.

Okasanmi promised though, to get in touch with the appropriate quarters on the development.

