Adekunle Dada

Aurelien Boyer, husband of late On Air Personality Tosyn Bucknor has written a touching tribute for his late wife.

The French national took to Instagram to eulogise Tosyn who died on November 19th due to sickle cell complications.

He wrote: “Tosyn lived. Bigger than life, bolder than death”. He added that she gave him the happiest days of his life.

His Instagram post reads:

#TosynLivesOn The Service of Songs organized for Tosyn was an amazing outpour of genuine love honouring the impact, love, joy and happiness she created in all of us. Here was my tribute (1/2) ‘Guguru morning, I can say it at any time of the day, at any point in time, now. For you have changed days into nights and nights into days. You are irreplaceable. But you also made our lives sweet.☆ Wyfo, you gave me the happiest days of my life. 1 wedding, 2 weddings, 3 weddings, 4, and 1,722 days more. How would I summarize this in a lower number of words?☆

Labalaba mi, your pure heart saved mine when I thought it was already gone for love. And we’ve flown a première classe flight ever since then on your long and fragile wings.☆ Irawo mi, you were a star to me. You were a Star to all. I remember seeing on one of your to-dos, titled ‘before I die’ and showing: ‘oscar, grammy, golden globe’. You wanted to achieve something that only 37 people had achieved in the history. But guess what? You’ve achieved it in our hearts and deserved many more awards. You were way too unique for these awards anyway. Where would be the award for how funny you were? How cute you were? How creative you were?☆

BOML, you were a true beauty. ‘In and out’ would be a an understatement to describe your beauty.☆

Area Boss, I fell in love with you listening to your shows. I was a fan of yours: it helped me understand you. ‘What is your traffic situation? What’s the weather like in your area? What’s DISCO like in your area?’. Some simple questions that actually had a deep meaning. It meant you had love for people. It meant you always wanted to listen to people, genuinely cared for them, and were able to impact each and every human being you met. Even my family, despite the language barrier.☆ Punk, oh my, you were such an annoyingly lovely person. Who will tell me ‘don’t annoy, usbano’ now? Me, I want to annoy. Who’s going to tell me ‘pele se o gbo’, now? I don’t want to hear. Who am I going to pretend I listen to the loooong gists of? Ok, fine, I actually always enjoyed listening to you. Who will I call to get your attention as 5 of your phones are off and you won’t pick the last one?

