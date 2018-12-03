The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it arrested Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, for unlawful possession of firearms and for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.

Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, disclosed this while parading the musician along with three other suspects.

According to the commissioner, it was alleged that some unknown men, four of them, in an unregistered green SUV had brought out a gun and threatened a policeman that if he did not leave the road, they would shoot him.

The CP explained that believing that they were armed robbers, he sent out his men and that fortunately, with the DPO in charge of Shogunle division, they were able to intercept them and that the men were arrested and brought down to the headquarters for interrogation.

According to Punch, Imohimi said it was then discovered that one of them was the same Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a. ‘Small Doctor’.

“They were arrested in possession of a functional rifle, cartridge and some of their personal belongings,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

