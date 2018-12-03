Adekunle Dada

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to reveal the one person who wanted to become vice president when the president was on health vacation in 2017.

The senator made this call on twitter after President Buhari claimed some people went to Prof. Osinbajo to make them vice president because they thought he was dead in 2017.

The civil right activist challenged Buhari to reveal those behind such move now or else Nigerians will have to wait for years to come.

He tweeted: The President and the vice should have the courage to reveal the name of THAT very person who was desperate to be Vice President, When the President went on health Vacation in the UK.Else,Nigerians will have to wait for memoirs in years to come,when the nation had moved on.

