One person has been killed and four vehicles burnt as Junior Secondary School students protest at the Community Grammar School, Olodo, Oyo State.

Following the development, the Oyo State Government on Monday shut thee school with immediate effect.

It was gathered that the students protested violently on Thursday, which was followed by an invasion of the school by hoodlums and miscreants on Friday.

The State Government, in a statement by the Ag. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibironke Fatoki said that the school was shut over the incident of arson that occurred in the premises on Friday during a mob action by some hoodlums and miscreants after a violent protest by junior secondary school students the day before.

Fatoki stated that the government had set up a six-man administrative investigative panel to examine the immediate and remote causes of the incident, adding that the panel was expected to submit its report in seven working days.

The Acting PS disclosed that a block of 3 classrooms and four cars were burnt during the protest, adding that one life was also lost during the two days of mayhem.

