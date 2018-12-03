The police in Ogun have arrested a 38-year-old man Butcher, Shina Kasali for allegedly beating his wife Sofiat to death.

The incident occurred at Abosule in Agbado, Ifo LGA on Saturday.

The Nation gathered that the couple had an argument following the deceased’s accusation that her husband was looking at the private part of a prostitute who sat on the other side.

Angered by the accusation, the man was said to have halted his wife from going to fetch water which escalated the already tense situation between them.

According to the police, their neighbour identified as Tunde Babatunde reported the matter at Agbado Division when the woman died while being rushed to the hospital.

Spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said Babatunde reported that the couple had a minor disagreement when Kasali refused his wife from going to fetch water when he wanted to.

“He stated further that the argument led to a scuffle between the two, consequent upon which the suspect beat the deceased to coma. She died on the way to hospital.

“Upon the report, Agbado Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Olatunji Omonijo, a Chief Superintendent (CSP) led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be a butcher and that he has been out of job for some months now and the wife was taking advantage of that to disrespect him.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for post mortem investigation, while the matter has been transferred to homicide section, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID)for further action,” said Oyeyemi.

