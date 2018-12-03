Adekunle Dada
A Nigerian lady has renounced her membership of Redeemed Christian Church of God because of Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The lady, Justice Fortune made the announcement on twitter via her handle @justiceosuji.
Her tweet reads: I hereby renounce my membership of Redeemed Christian Church of God @rccghq.
I can not continue to worship in the same church with @ProfOsinbajo. The kite and the chick can never trade in the same market.
I remain committed to the things of God.
Justice Fortune also asked the leadership of Redeemed Christian Church of God to take away priesthood from the vice president.
She tweeted: The leadership of @rccghq should do the necessary by taking away priesthood from @ProfOsinbajo.
She argued that her destination is heaven and Osinbajo can’t drive her to the destination (heaven).
“Our destination is heaven and Church is the means while Pastors drive the church. Osinbajo can’t drive me to the destination.
“What will he be teaching you as a pastor”?
Check out her tweets:
Your destination is heaven and the means is believing in the redeemed work of salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ, obeying His word and living a holy life and your preparedness to go with Him in case He suddenly comes back before you leave this world. You are also the driver when you refuse to succumb to sin, and depending on His grace that is sufficient to see you through. Finally your going to heaven is how far you love him and keep His word and your faithfulness till the end.-that is a personal thing between you and God