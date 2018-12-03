Residents of Apolo Community in Makoko area of Lagos State have embarked on peaceful protest over lack of electricity supply in the last five years.
The residents, who marched to the Constituency office of their representative in the House of Representatives said socio-economic activities had been paralyzed in the area since electricity supply was cut off.
Responding to the protesters, Hon. Jide Jimoh assured them that he would liaise with authorities at the council level in finding solution to the problem.
The lawmaker, who commended them for their peaceful conduct also promised that their demand would be taken to the appropriate quarters in Abuja.
