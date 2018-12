Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder has added the Ballon D’Or to the trophies won this year, after winning the UEFA and FIFA best player of 2018.

The talented playmaker saw off competition from France’s World Cup stars to end a 10-year stranglehold on the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Modric, 33, was announced as the winner of the prestigious prize in Paris ahead of Ronaldo and French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

