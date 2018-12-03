All is set for the maiden edition of Lagos Traffic Radio (96.1FM), Management Staff Retreat which is aimed at evaluating the outgoing year and setting agenda for the Organization in year 2019.

Acting General Manager of the Station, Mr. Tayo Akanle noted that the Retreat would further invigorate the Station as it is poised to broaden its reach and attract more listeners as the foremost and preferred station of choice in giving timely and adequate traffic updates to guide motorists and road users on a daily basis.

According to Akanle, the theme of the event, “Reinvigorating the Brand in a competitive Market” had been carefully chosen to provide opportunities for management to assess performance and new trends.

In his words ‘’The retreat will also discuss and agree on action plan to improve on the Business/ Service Performance, build effective team with organizational change initiatives for synergy around future directions, re-energize and re-focus management team so they can mobilize the organization’’

Qualified resource persons; including Former Permanent Secretary, Lekan Ogunbanwo; CEO, Webloft Concept, Gbenga Etti-William; Director-General, Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, Safety Expert, Fayo Williams, among others are expected to discuss various Topics, which include: Effect of Social Media on Radio Stations, Modern Broadcasting: Programming and News perspective, Team and Leadership skills among Ministries.

The 3-day Retreat, which is expected to kick-off on Thursday, 6 December, 2018 and end on Saturday, 8 December at East Gate Hotel, Lekki will be declared open by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

