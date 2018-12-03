Movie director and actor Kunle Afolayan has been appointed as a board member of the Lagos state basketball association.

Afolayan disclosed this good news on social media with a heart of gratitude.

Read hi post:

Today, I got appointed as a board member of the Lagos state basketball association.

I will like to use this medium to thank the Visionary Governor of Lagos State Mr Akinwunmi Ambode @akinwunmiambode , The DG/Member Governing board Lagos state sports commission Mr Babatunde Bank Anthony, Executive Chairman/Chairman Governing Board Lagos sports Commission Dr Kweku Tandoh and the entire Governing Board Lagos state sports Commission and the First Lagos Veteran basketball group FLVBB for the recognition and responsibility bestowed on me. It’s time to give back and ensure the tourism and sport potential of the Lagos state is maximized to the fullest.

Ire 🏀🏀🏀🏀

