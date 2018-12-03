One of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrity Priyanka Chopra is married. The Indian actress, singer, and winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant married American singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas.

After a four-month engagement, The couple married on December 1-2 through both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

People reports that 36 year old Chopra, disclosed her relationship with Jonas, 26 began when he sent her a direct message on Twitter in 2016. But the actress didn’t meet the singer face-to-face until 2017, when Jonas approached her at a party, got on one knee and said, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

The couple first took their romance public in May of 2018 and announced their engagement in August.

Chopra’s friends and family held a star-studded bridal shower for her at Tiffany & Co in New York in October. Jonas spent Thanksgiving with Chopra’s family in New Delhi.

