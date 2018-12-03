Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The The Nigeria’s Federal Government on Monday officially made a u-turn on no-work-no-pay policy for striking academic staff of public universities’ and Inter-University centers.

According to a Memo from the National Universities Commission, NUC, and dated Monday December 3, 2018, all the Vice Chancellors of the Nigeria’s public universities should ignore the earlier Memo sent to them to pay only the salaries of the working non-academic salaries and not to pay the salaries of the striking academic staff.

The Memo, addressed to all the Vice Chancellors and titled, “Re: Application of no work-no-pay rule,” which was signed by Director, Research, Innovation and Information Technology, Dr S. B. Ramon-Yusuf, states:” Our letter Ref NUC/ES/138/Vol. 60/48 of 29 November, 2018 on the above subject matter and the subsequent e-mail advising Vice Chancellors and Directors of Inter-University Centres to disregard the earlier letter, refer please.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am to clarify that Vice Chancellors and Directors of Inter-University Centres should please stay action on the implementation of the no-work-no pay rule, pending further directives”.

As at the time of filing this report, no member of the nation’s public universities has received November salary.

