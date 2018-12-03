Adekunle Dada

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has taken to social media to reveal the identity of his godfather.

The OBO boss made this revelation on his Instagram handle, revealing Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo as his godfather.

Davido used the post to thank his godfather and also appreciate the Chaugory’s for hosting him in their beautiful home.

PM News gathered that Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo is a Nigerian business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot. He has served as chairman and director of several company boards in Nigeria, spanning multiple business sectors such as the agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate and banking industries.

Hopefully, this revelation will bring to an end the different names that have been thrown up over the years.

He wrote: I wanna say a big Thank you to my Godfather Capt Hosa for making this possible! Also wanna say a Big thank you to the Chagoury’s for hosting me in their beautiful home and a lovely dinner !! BACK ON TRACK WE ANNOUNCE MY DECEMBER CONCERT IN 2 DAYS!! 😋

