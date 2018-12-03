Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The authority of faith-based BOWEN University, Iwo, owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention Monday shut down the school and evicted all students from the school.

The university was to commence its first semester’s examination on Monday December 10, 2018 and after which they are expected to proceed on first semester break on Saturday December 22, 2018.

It was gathered that the university authority had suspended about 40 students who allegedly tested positive to substance use.

It was learnt that their colleagues who were sympathetic to their cause protested, which turned violent. In a bid to avert the escalation of the crisis, the institution was forced to send all the students home.

According to unconfirmed reports, the crisis was as a result of the suspension of about 200 students for drug-related offences and the burning down of a boy’s hostel. However, this was said to have been debunked by the institution.

According to a notice signed by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, dated Monday December 3, 2018 and titled, “Notice to all students to vacate the university premises”, which reads: “All students are hereby informed that the university commences a break from noon today to open at a later date to be communicated to you all. All students are hereby advised to vacate the university campus by 4.00pm prompt. Failure to vacate the university as stated above will attract appropriate disciplinary action. God bless you all”.

Reacting to the notice, which was circulated around 2pm, most of the students put calls through to their parents and guardians to inform them of the development while some stood outside the university premises with loads trying to find different means of transportation out of the area.

It was gathered that those who are from far destinations were given the grace of spending the night on the campus to leave the following morning.

