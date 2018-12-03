No fewer than twenty-six lawmakers from the Ogun State House of Assembly have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The lawmakers defection is coming just a week after Gov. Ibikunle Amosun’s candidate, Adekunle Akinlade for Ogun governorship election defected to APM, Daily Trust reports

The lawmakers spokesperson, Lamidi Olatunji said they “have come to inevitable conclusion to actualise their ambitions in APM”.

Olatunji added that: “We also wish to acknowledge the fatherly role of President Muhammadu Buhari in seeking to sustain the tenets of democracy, fairness and equity in the resolution of the crisis in Ogun APC.

“We regret that Mr President’s efforts were frustrated by the forces that are hellbent on taking the South-West back to the dark age of slavery, where unelected kingpins direct the affairs of the people.”

Also on the defection train were two Commissioners, Dayo Adeneye (Information and Strategy) and Modupe Mujota (Education, Science and Technology).

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

