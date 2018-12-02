By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Heavyweight boxing great, Lennox Lewis has described the three judges who scored the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight as draw, as terrible.

Lewis believed that Fury won the fight despite the two knockdown from Wilder.

“They need to get some good judges, these judges were terrible,” Lewis said on BT Sport Box Office.

Lewis is a man who knows what it feels like to be denied a win when you think you’ve got the job done in America when his fight back in 1999 with Evander Holyfield ended in a controversial draw.

Also, Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison is furious at one of the judges who gave the verdict to Deontay Wilder: “They have just taken away the biggest comeback in sports history. You have to be a sick, sick man to do that,” Davison tells BT Sport Box Office.

“I told Tyson before the fight he would beat him with his left hand. We didn’t come here for money to get through the fight we came here to win and I’m sick and gutted. Deontay is a very dangerous opponent after the 12 months we have had we need a break.”

Also, Promoter Frank Warren on BT Sport Box Office says: “I thought he (Fury) had won it by three rounds. When you think of what he has come from to be here. It is the art of hitting and not getting hit. I didn’t think he was going to get up (in the 12th) but at the end of the round he was pushing him back.

“It is a draw but everyone knows he won it and we will want to do a rematch. How could a fight like this not be a rematch? It is unfinished business. He won that. He won that fight and everyone knows it.

“In Britain that is an 80,000 job. Vegas will be drooling for this. When was the last time you saw a great fight in USA. Tyson and Deontay have livened up this decision. The best fought the best but it was not the best decision.”

