The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon(Rtd), on Sunday in Abuja thanked God for his goodness to Nigeria and also prayed for a more prosperous nation.

Osinbajo and Gowon were at the State House Chapel for the annual End of Year Thanksgiving Service.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the service, Osinbajo said that Nigerians had every reason to be extremely thankful to God.

“It has been a year where God has shown his faithfulness in some many ways; I think what God is also telling is that the coming months and the coming years will be even better.

“Our country is going forward; our country is getting better and better; our country will prosper; our country will be a place of abundance; all of us will enjoy the fruit of this land.

“So my message is that we should continually thank God because God has helped us a great deal and he is set to help us even more,’’ he said.

The Vice President had earlier during the service offered a special thanksgiving prayer to God for His mercy, grace and kindness to Nigeria.

On his part, Gowon said that his message for Nigeria was to pray ceaselessly.

He prayed God to accept the genuine prayers offered by Nigerians.

“Let God answer all the good prayers for Nigeria; what he thinks is best for Nigeria.

“That is my message and prayer; so that we contribute to the peace of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, Assistant General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, who delivered the sermo said, that Nigeria was still a country was a good reason to thank God.

He said that Nigeria had passed through quite a lot as there were lots of signs and signals pointing towards disintegration but Nigerians still remained together.

“`That one is more than enough to thank God for,’’ he said.

The Chaplain, State House Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, said that thanksgiving was something Nigerians should do continuously.

“Thanksgiving is something that is expected on a continuous basis; in fact, that is one of the requirements of God from us.

“ We thank God; God will make us whole; in every relationship, you do not see perfection; even in your life but when you thank God, that imperfection will be perfected.

“So, I see a perfection for Nigeria; I see a wholeness for every one of us,’’ he said.

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Silas Agara, on his part, thanked God for guiding President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo in the last three years.

He said that Nigerians should be thankful to God for giving the nation God-fearing leaders, unlike other nations, Nigeria was not at war.

Agara also prayed God to give the president and vice president another opportunity to lead Nigeria for another four years, so that the nation could witness more blessings from God.

The thanksgiving service was also attended by the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Pastor Sani Uguru, representatives of the Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Army Staff.

