President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Saturday in the final match of the 11thAfrica Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), Ghana 2018.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, expressed delight at the discipline and commitment exhibited by the country’s senior women football team despite the stiff resistance of their South African counterparts.

While noting that the Super Falcons had earlier qualified to represent Nigeria at the FIFA Women World Cup tournament in France next year, President Buhari described winning the AWCON for the third consecutive time and ninth overall, as the “icing on the cake.”

He, therefore, saluted the country’s female football ambassadors for doing their fatherland proud and showing clear dominance on the African continent.

President Buhari urged them to approach the France 2019 competition with clear focus and determination to excel on the global stage.

He also commended the team’s coaching crew, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Supporters Club and all football-loving citizens for adequately preparing and supporting the players.

The president enjoined all stakeholders not to relent in rallying round the country’s football representatives going forward.

“I have never doubted the capacity of Nigerians to excel when given the right support,” he noted

President Buhari reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to sports development as a unifying force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons won their 9th African title on Saturday after beating South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalties at the 11th AWCON in Ghana.

The penalty kicks came after an all-action 0-0 draw following extra time play in the tension soaked match.

