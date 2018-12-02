The Enugu State Gubernatorial Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Ayogu Eze, has unveiled his campaign manifesto with the theme “A New Dawn”.

Unveiling the manifesto on Saturday, Eze said that he was going to be driven by the vision to uplift the people to a development pedestal that would make them independent, confident and self-reliance.

Eze said that his contract with his people should be to run a goal-oriented administration that would be effective, efficient and prudent, adding that he would be accountable to them if elected.

He promised that the conduct of government business would be open in a manner that had hitherto never been seen in that part of the country.

The candidate said he would set goals and timelines for the government to achieve every aspect of the manifesto.

He also promised to bring employment, development and work for the people of Enugu State, adding that within the first one year in office that the people of the state and environs would have adequate water.

Eze said that his government would train all kinds of artisans and would also develop coal camp where people could create wealth for themselves.

The candidate promised to ensure that before the retirement age of workers that their gratuity would be ready for them to start up a new life.

He said that salaries would be paid as and when due, noting that he would develop agriculture and employ about 1,000 people every year.

Eze explained that his government would build a film village in Enugu and supply them with equipment to enable actors and actresses to come back to life.

He said that he would rebuild Enugu and create recreational facilities that would attract more people to the state.

The candidate urged the people of the state to try him by voting APC into power as that would build a new Enugu that would be benefit all.

Eze said that what they had been witnessing in Enugu since 2015 was bill boards off all kind and campaign posters at all corners.

He said that if he was elected in 2019, he would fulfill all his campaign promises instead of sharing money with Ghana must go like others.

The running mate to Eze, Mr Gilbert Chukwunta, said that they gathered to unveil the new Enugu State.

Chukwunta appealed to people to spread the good news, noting that the manifesto would be actualised line by line if they were elected.

In a good will massages, the former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, who is also the Enugu North Senatorial Candidate, Mr Eugene Odo, described the manifesto as philosophical and the first of its kind.

Odo, who spoke on behalf of the APC National Assembly candidatesin the state, said that after the era of Micheal Okpara, Jim Nwobodo, Chimaroke Nnamani, and Sullivan Chime, that Enugu people had not seen a manifesto.

He commended the candidate for the wonderful manifesto, adding that it was a social contract between the government and the people.

The former speaker urged the people of Enugu state to embrace the manifesto and advised them to vote according to their conscious.

In a related development, the South-East Zonal Women Leader of the party and also a Board of Trustees (BOT) member of APC, Mrs Vivian Chukwuani, urged all the aggrieved members to come together in the interest of the party.

Chukwuani advised the people of Enugu State to support all the APC candidates in 2019 general elections.

The Director-General of Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation, Mr K.G.B. Oguakwa, commended the people for coming and prayed that God would grant bless them.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

