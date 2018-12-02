The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday said that the Founder of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr Fredrick Fasheun, was an advocate and supporter of downtrodden during his life time.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Mr Bestman Okereafor stated this in a condolence message made available in Enugu.

Okereafor said that the entire leadership of NANS was bidding Fasheun farewell after a life well spent in uplifting the course of downtrodden Nigerians and humanity in general.

“The leadership of NANS join Africans, Nigerians and most significantly, the Yoruba race in bidding a quintessential freedom fighter, unswerving advocate and supporter of the downtrodden, Dr Fasheun, farewell.

“No doubt Dr Fasheun was a patriotic Yoruba elder with the complete attributes of the ‘Omoluabi’ nature, which remains worthy of emulation.

“May God grant the Fasheun family, Omo Oodua and South-West residents the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.

Okereafor also wished Fasehun a deserving peace, which he deserved after all his efforts and contributions to his society.

