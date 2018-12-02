The Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) has advised politicians to shun hate speech capable of heating up the polity and plunging the country into crisis.

The Association’s National President, Mr Patrick Osu, gave the advice on Sunday and urged politicians to play according to the rules for the common good of every Nigerian.

“They should remember that they are asking Nigerians to employ them so that they will serve them, using part of the resources God has endowed the country with to better the citizens’ lots.

“Politicians must, therefore, guard against doing or saying anything that will bring divisions among Nigerians during their campaigns and rallies, ahead of next year’s general elections.

“Your campaigns must be based on issues that will bring peace, unity and progress to the country and her citizens rather than dissipating your energies on attacking your opponents,” Osu said.in a statement.

He urged politicians to base their campaigns on issues that would put the interest of the country first above any other so as to avoid truncating the nation’s democracy.

Osu also advised the politicians to caution their supporters against thuggery, saying that rather, they should be law-abiding always.

“They and their supporters must not involve themselves in any form of jungle justice or any act that will be capable of causing a breach of public peace,” the CAMPAN president said.

He urged media practitioners to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, professionalism and fairness in their reportage.

“They must accord candidates of each political party equal opportunity where they will be able to put their manifestos across to the public.

“Through such balanced reportage, the media will be giving all the political parties a level playing field to operate. No party will accuse the media of being biased or marginalising candidates.

“CAMPAN implores Nigerians in general to remember that Nigeria belongs to all and we have no other country to lay claim to as ours, where we will be treated as first class citizens.

“We must always protect Nigeria’s corporate existence through our thoughts, words and actions so that all of us will continue to keep Nigeria one.

“Nigeria will be a land where peace and unity will continue to reign,” Osu said.

