By Kazeem Ugbodaga

America’s Deotay Wilder retains his WBC Heavyweight Champion after drawing with British’s Tyson Fury in an epic match in Los Angeles.

Many people thought Fury has won, but the judges scored the fight draw. Fury almost complete one of sport’s greatest comebacks.

The first judge gives it 115-111 to Wilder, the second one as 114-110 to Fury and the third judge Phil Edwards of England calls it 113-113.

There was dejection in the corner of Tyson Fury. But Fury himself is a sportsman and shook the hands of Wilder in the ring.

It was a great encounter as Fury’s body work and movement made Wilder found it difficult to land his killer punches to end the encounter.

Everything was going on well for Fury until the 9th round when the wild Wilder landed his ‘baddest’ right hand which dropped Fury to the canvas, but he managed to stand up and continue. Fury was knocked again in the 12th round.

It was a huge knockdown. A huge right-left combination. Wilder dancing. Fury’s head bounced off the canvas when he was felled.

